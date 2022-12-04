In his job as a mentor, trainer and assessor at Carrier Strike Group 4 in Norfolk, Virginia, Chief Petty Officer Reza Ghorashi-Sarvestani is responsible for utilizing his vast technical knowledge and training to help thwart cyber attacks on the U.S. Navy’s East Coast fleet.
And yet it seems that every time he visits family and friends in his hometown, this tech whiz comes close to getting lost.
“My family still lives in Suwanee and I have friends back home,” said Ghorash-Sarvestani, the Navy’s cyber assessor for the Atlantic Fleet. “My brother goes to Georgia Tech and I love coming home and hanging out with friends and family. Suwanee is a great place, but it’s getting very big — I have to use GPS when I drive home now because the roads are changing. It’s hard to keep up.”
For much of his 16-year career in the Navy, Ghorashi-Sarvestani has deployed on submarines and various commands in support of the Navy’s information warfare and operations.
“We do information warfare, both defensive and offensive,” he said. “We either attack or defend against cyberwarfare. I’ve focused the majority of my career on defensive, so I do defensive cyberwarfare. We have networks on all of our ships and I help defend those ships against adversaries that want to attack and collect information from the networks.
“These hackers could be anybody from somebody in their mom’s basement to a group of hackers or a nation-state or country, it’s a wide variety. Cyberwarfare and hacking are everywhere today.”
Ghorashi-Sarvestani’s main job is to bring sailors up to speed on the latest in cyber defense, on land and at sea.
“Part of our mission is to assess and train the fleet on the East Coast on how to do my job,” he said. “I’ll go out on a ship for a month and will assess how they react to cyber events and hacking and how to ensure their systems are good to go. I’ll train them on how hacking happens and the steps taken by someone who wants to do harm or get into your system. I show them how to look for the steps and where to cut adversaries out of their system to deny them access.”
A 2004 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, Ghorashi-Sarvestani enrolled in college right after graduation, but felt what he was learning wasn’t lining up with his professional interests.
“I went to Georgia Perimeter College and it wasn’t meeting my goals with what I wanted to do with my life and that’s how I rolled into joining the Navy,” he said. “I sat down and talked to all the recruiters. Army wanted me to be a helicopter pilot (but) there (other) things I wanted to do, and one of my big goals was to further my education and based off of my options, the Navy had that value for me to support my country and get the education I wanted.”
Referring to himself as an “East Coast sailor all my life,” Ghorashi-Sarvestani began his Naval career as a fire control technician on submarines in Groton, Connecticut. He then began training to be an Information Systems Technician and pulled double duty on subs, taking the “side job” of tending to the vessel’s computer network.
He then taught incoming Information Systems Technicians in Groton (location of the Naval Submarine Base New London) and in 2012 transitioned into a Cryptologic Technicians Networks expert and was stationed with Crypto Warfare Group 6 in Fort Meade, Maryland (home of the National Security Agency, United States Cyber Command, the Central Security Service and the Defense Information Systems Agency).
Prior to his arrival at Norfolk Naval several months ago, Ghorashi-Sarvestani was attached to Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command in Suffolk, Virginia, for four years. He said in his new position he enjoys “the best of both worlds.”
“I love it,” he said of his job. “It’s very personable. I get to go out and meet new crews, and next year I’ll be going out four or five different times underway for a month. You get the best of both worlds. When I come back, I work on policies and procedures for the Navy in the future, and then I get to present those policies and procedures to the people doing them and really educate them to properly defend against cyber warfare.”
Ghorashi-Sarvestani lives in Portsmouth, Virginia, with his wife Kate and daughters, Joan, 4, and Anne, 2. He assents that being a Navy lifer is a distinct possibility.
“I’ll be at 17 years in January — I might as well (stick around) at this point,” he quipped. “My contract ends at 19 years and 10 months, so I might as well finish up the 20 (years).
“This is what I tell my sailors — as long as (the Navy) keeps meeting your goals and your family’s goals, keep with it. Right now, the Navy is doing wonders for me and allows me to continue to grow my skills. I give back to the Navy by staying with it and keep going. We’ll reassess at 20 years and see if it still meets the goals of what the Navy needs from me and for what I can give to the Navy, and if that’s the case, I’ll go ahead and stick it out.”
