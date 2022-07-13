North Gwinnett High School graduate Lilyan Luu was recently awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms.
The Suwanee resident received one of 15 scholarships given this year to children of Perdue employees and independent contract farmers. Winners were selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community involvement.
The $75,000 scholarship program is part of the company’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities, company officials said.
Luu, who is the daughter of Ha Luu of Elko and Cathy Tran of Suwanee, will attend Georgia Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in neuroscience. She graduated from North Gwinnett with a weighted GPA of 4.24.
Luu was active in her school’s HOSA (future health professionals) organization, serving as technology coordinator, vice president and president.
“Throughout my participation in our HOSA organization, I have kept the same goal in mind: to educate my community on prominent topics such as inclusivity and misconceptions in health care,” Luu said. “I believe educating others is an active way to be a part of a greater change and to create a more-informed generation.”
With plans to pursue a career in medicine, Luu wants to become a physician’s assistant, an OBGYN, or a neuroscientist.
“Many moments in my life solidified my interest in pursuing a career in health care,” Luu said. “In sixth grade, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sitting with her through her rounds of chemo, administering her needle injections, and draining her blood tubes made me feel drawn towards practicing medicine.”
After her mother recovered, Luu says she felt an immense passion for becoming a caregiver.
“Helping people when they are at their most vulnerable is one of the most rewarding experiences. To see a person recover from their physical or mental illness is the ultimate feeling, and to be even a small part of their journey to good health is everything to me.”
