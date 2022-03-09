When they won their second consecutive Class AAAAAAA Game Day Cheerleading state championship earlier this month, the members of North Gwinnett’s squad wrote themselves into the school record books.
The Game Day team – which also won a state crown in 2019 and finished second in 2020 – is now one of only two teams in North Gwinnett history to win back-to-back state titles, according to the GHSA web site. The school’s swimming and diving team won the Class AAAAAAA championship in 2020 and 2021.
And even though North Gwinnett came into the Game Day competition at Mercer University in Macon as the defending state champions, coach Tabatha Johnson said her charges didn’t feel overly burdened.
“There wasn’t any pressure on them,” said Johnson of the team. “They had a lot of expectations for themselves and they had a goal they wanted to achieve. They wanted to be the first cheerleading squad in school history to win back-to-back state championships, so they created that goal and that drive for themselves.
“But there wasn’t any pressure – these seniors really just wanted to lead the team and go out on top and be able to create that one last senior memory, that one last high school cheerleading memory.”
There were 18 seniors on this year’s team and Johnson said that there was no leadership grab nor no dearth of competitors ready to take charge on a very experienced team.
“This senior class has definitely left a legacy for others to follow and step up to the plate and carry on,” she said.
The competition in Macon was not without its challenges as North Gwinnett – one of 14 teams to qualify for the Class AAAAAAA preliminaries – had a few changes to make in its finals performance based on the recommendation of the judges.
“I guess that’s why people say it’s a grueling, long day, because you do your routine twice if you’re lucky,” said Johson, who added that of the 14 teams in the preliminaries, seven qualified for the finals. “After preliminaries, when we got our scoresheets back we had some feedback from the judges and we tried to find a place around the arena to take the girls and go over those notes they had given us to enhance our score.
“It was just small tweaks. It was kind of like that fine-tuning football coaches make at halftime. And the girls made those adjustments.”
Johnson was confident going into the Game Day competition, based on the success they’d enjoyed in the past.
“That is always in your mind, but I’m very superstitious, so at the time, I didn’t want to say anything,” she said. ‘This senior class has been a strong group of young ladies since they’ve come in as freshmen. And with the way they ended last year, there was that thought in my mind they could be the ones to go back-to-back. There was definitely that thought there.”
The Game Day cheerleaders represent just one of nine varsity or junior varsity cheer programs at North Gwinnett, and it looks like they should be serious contenders for a three-peat in 2023.
“We have a very strong cheerleading program at North Gwinnett, so I have all the confidence in the world that we’ll be competitive in the Game Day category next year,” Johnson said. “There are some really big shoes to fill next year, but overall as a cheerleading program we have the type of girls that can step up to the plate and it’s because our senior class has done such a good job of laying that foundation.”
Members of the team include seniors Lily Adams, Mary Elizabeth Beavin, Olivia Boyd, Taylor Champitto, Ally Collins, Selah Cook, Sydney Himmelbaum, Natalie Claire Johnston, Nadira Lea, Kendell Leach, Kylie Lynch, Ansley Morrow, Lexie Motz, Sydney Reardon, Leigha Skarzinski, Vanessa Villalobos, Whitney Ward and Kendall Wood.
Juniors McKenzie Entrekin and Emerson Halcomb; sophomores Grace Beavin, Alexis Lee and Chloe Sullivan; and freshmen Addyson Moity, Olivia Bak, Emma Kate Perkins and Alivia Ponzio.
