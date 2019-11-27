A line of people went out the door of the North Gwinnett Cooperative in both directions. The line moved steadily but didn't seem to shorten for hours as families from Suwanee, Buford and Sugar Hill picked up their Thanksgiving meals.
Each recipient picked up a box full of approximately $30 in canned goods — veggies, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and a few more Thanksgiving dinner staples — plus a full turkey and apple pie and were on their way.
On Wednesday, roughly 400 families walked through the doors to pick up a meal box from the North Gwinnett Co-Op. Including the home deliveries and evening pick-ups on Monday and Tuesday, the food bank contributed about 500 meals for families in Suwanee, Sugar Hill and Buford who otherwise wouldn’t be able to have their own feasts.
It’s the busiest time of the year for the North Gwinnett Co-Op, which will increase activities again in about a month to help feed local families for Christmas.
“We depend on the community for support,” Executive Director Kim Phillips said. “We’re a staff of four, and last year we served almost 1,700 people (during the holiday season). The only way we do that is with community support.”
North Gwinnett Cooperative served approximately 500 Thanksgiving meals to families in Buford, Sugar Hill and Suwanee this week.
Support is not just food donations from locals, but man hours and monetary gifts. On Wednesday, about 25 volunteers volunteers from Lowes and some local churches helped transport turkeys and pies from the refrigerator and freezer, pushed them in shopping carts to the lobby to distribute to pre-approved recipients.
Lowes alone donated 20 full meal boxes. The others were a combination of individuals, local businesses and churches. Each box was sealed and had a sticker on the side displaying the name of the family or company responsible for the funds or food for the meal box.
The Thanksgiving Meal Box program isn’t new to the North Gwinnett Co-Op. Some form of the holiday program existed before Phillips came on as executive director six years ago, and she said the co-op has ramped up since.
The program was, however, able to benefit from its new space for the first time. It celebrated new growth in October with the ribbon cutting for a major expansion with its new space on Commerce Drive in Buford. The co-op's new building expanded available space from about 6,100 square feet to about 14,200 square feet.
At the time, Phillips said the expansion would help the organization meet more needs in the community, serve more people and be a better community partner in serving those in need.
Wednesday’s organized chaos put the new space to the test.
“We are now able to house all of the turkeys, where as before that would have been a challenge,” Phillips said.
The space will continue to redefine what a nonprofit co-op can do. North Gwinnett Co-Op’s slogan is “More than just a food bank,” since it already provides local families with utility assistance, medication assistance, resume and interview classes throughout the year.
“After the new year we’ll be doing a lot more,” Phillips said.