Every entity that provides any kind of service to the public has been affected in the wake of the COVID pandemic, now going on two years old, and nonprofits are no different.
Kim Phillips, executive director of the North Gwinnett Co-Op, which provides a host of offerings to communities in Buford, Sugar Hill and Suwanee, and the portions of Auburn, Braselton, Bethlehem and Hoschton in Gwinnett County, said the food pantry side of the co-op had definitely felt the pinch of COVID.
But there have also been instances of silver linings in dark clouds.
“Like everybody else, it’s been really frustrating and challenging for us,” said Phillips. “But in front of every challenge, the Lord really stepped in front of us and gave us blessings. When COVID first hit in 2020, most of my volunteers went home because most of them were seniors and that just left me and my staff.
“But the blessing in that was that we had access to people we wouldn’t normally have access to. We had (college) students who were home, high schoolers and men working from home that could lift and move boxes. So we ran a couple of shifts of volunteers — we had a shift handing out the food boxes and we had a shift in the afternoon packing boxes for the next day.”
Prior to COVID, clients were able to physically enter the NGCO’s building on Commerce Drive in Buford, but for nearly two years food has been provided drive-through-style, and the nonprofit recently purchased two trucks to put in service as mobile pantries.
Clients have a menu of available items to choose from, a system Phillips believes gives more bang for the buck.
“In August of 2021 we were still doing drive-through but we moved to the menu system, which is where a family picks and chooses what they want based on our inventory on hand,” she said. “It’s a much better system because we’re helping families get what they need and want and we’re not wasting anything.”
Phillips said that the drive-through service will remain in effect until further notice, and financial requests are now processed over the phone or online. One aspect that’s difficult for those who work on behalf of the NGCO — which observed its 30th year of operation in 2021 — is that drive-through service doesn’t easily lend itself to connectivity.
“The challenge with that is when someone wants help with the water bill, there’s often more going on than just the water bill and you miss those connections with the people you’re serving,” Phillips said. “We miss building those relationships with people.
“With the numbers we’re serving and with people staying in their cars, you don’t get to talk with them. We definitely miss that. Hopefully we can get people back in the building before too long.”
For more information, visit www.northgwinettcoop.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.