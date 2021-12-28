Although the North Gwinnett Co-op provides a host of services on behalf of those in need, the Buford-based nonprofit earlier this year was able to take its community food bank concept on the road.
Thanks to a grant from the Gwinnett Community Development Block Program, NGCO was able to purchase two new trucks that the faith-based entity converted into mobile pantries to bring food to those who wouldn’t be able to have access otherwise due to transportation problems.
“Transportation continues to be an issue in our county and it’s an issue for a lot of the people we serve,” said NGCO executive director Kim Phillips. “Uber and Lyft aren’t really conducive to picking up groceries because you’ve got to get the first driver and then hang out and wait for another one to come. And it’s expensive.
“We’re just trying to help people not use their money for that and still get food to them … The purpose of the mobile pantries is to get fresh produce out to the communities we serve and are in need.”
Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, the Buford-based NGCO serves communities in Buford, Sugar Hill and Suwanee, and the portions of Auburn, Braselton, Bethlehem and Hoschton that lie within Gwinnett County.
The mobile pantries have been rolling since October and Phillips was pleased with the service but said it can have more impact as time moves on. She did note that the mobile pantries also provided food for 150 senior citizens each month. The pantries provide shelf staples with three fruits and three vegetables and milk, and Phillips said that Borden Dairy had donated milk to the co-op for four consecutive months.
“It’s been successful,” said Phillips, of the mobile pantries’ first months. “It was a little bit of a rough start. The weather didn’t really cooperate with us — it rained just about every time we wanted to do it. That was a little bit of a challenge and was the tricky part for us.
“Some of our locations were more successful than others, so we’re going to kind of back up and see about different sites and see in which sites we’re the most effective.”
The mobile pantries represent just one aspect of the services provided by NGCO, services that also include clothing, financial assistance and spiritual support. The nonprofit has been especially busy as the year comes to a close, with Christmas rapidly following Thanksgiving. In addition, Phillips said more than 450 youngsters and 180 seniors were sponsored for Christmas and that the Santa Shop gave out more than 4,000 toys for kids.
“My army of angels,” said Phillips of her staff and volunteers. “This Christmas, all of our holiday programming was donated by the community and we didn’t have to buy anything. We’re very blessed to be in such a giving community.”
Phillips didn’t have final figures for the performance of the mobile pantries in 2021, but she said that overall, NGCO distributed well over 500,000 pounds of food this year, serving as many as 30,000 people. And for Christmas, about 1,500 families received food boxes and a $20 gift card.
For more information, visit www.northgwinnettcoop.org
