The National Weather Service issued a warning that metro Atlanta, as well as much of the rest of the U.S. can expect cold temperatures over the Christmas weekend. The temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits, but feel like they are below zero degrees with the wind chill factored in.
North Georgia is going to receive an unwanted guest for Christmas: bone chilling cold as temperatures drop and, mixed with the wind chill, end up feeling like they are below zero degrees on Friday.
If that isn't bad enough, the cold temperatures will come on the heels of rain that could possibly turn into snow, on Thursday night.
The National Weather Service's office in Peachtree City issued a warning on Monday that an arctic cold front will bring cold temperatures across much of the country.
And, yes, that does include the metro Atlanta area.
"High temperatures may struggle to get out of the 20s and lower 30s on Friday across much of the area, with lows bottoming out between 5 and 20 degrees Friday night," the National Weather Service said in a warning for the metro Atlanta area on Monday. "Factor in the gusty winds that will occur with this powerful storm system, and wind chill values could get as cold as 5 to 15 below zero for parts of north Georgia."
The cold temperatures bring two threats. One is the possibility that anything outside in the cold faces the threat of freezing.
The other is the possibility that ice could form because of precipitation that is expected Thursday night.
The weather service does expect rain to fall on Thursday night, and it is warning that the rain could turn possibly turn into snow before it ends. At the same time, however, the weather service it not expecting a huge amount of snow to fall.
It's mostly the fact that rain will be followed by cold temperatures that is driving fears for forecasters.
"Any (snow) accumulations are expected to minimal, generally less than an inch, but the concern for icy conditions, even due to residual water on the roads, will increase as temperatures drop well below freezing by Friday morning," the weather service said in its warning.
So, how cold will it be from Friday until Christmas Day?
In short, it will be cold. Very cold.
In Lawrenceville, for example, the temperature is projected to stay essentially at or below freezing all weekend. The high on Friday will be 29 degrees with a low of 11 degrees on Friday night. On Saturday, a high of 27 with a low of 16 is expected.
As for Christmas, a high of 33 degrees — just one-degree above freezing — is expected while the low is projected to be 19 degrees.
So, keeping the pets and potted plants indoors this weekend would probably be a good idea.
Lawrenceville's precipitation forecasts also show the danger that will be coming before the cold temperatures. There is at least a 50% chance of precipitation each day from Tuesday until Friday morning.
There is an 80% chance of rain showers expected in Lawrenceville, for example, on Thursday night — and that's after the city has a 60% chance of showers during the daytime hours on Thursday.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
