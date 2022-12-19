FkXrCcwX0AgRbD5.jpeg

The National Weather Service issued a warning that metro Atlanta, as well as much of the rest of the U.S. can expect cold temperatures over the Christmas weekend. The temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits, but feel like they are below zero degrees with the wind chill factored in.

 Photo: National Weather Service

North Georgia is going to receive an unwanted guest for Christmas: bone chilling cold as temperatures drop and, mixed with the wind chill, end up feeling like they are below zero degrees on Friday.

If that isn't bad enough, the cold temperatures will come on the heels of rain that could possibly turn into snow, on Thursday night.