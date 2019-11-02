The small, winter coat drive started by of bunch of girls at Crabapple Middle School in 1994 has certainly grown up, which is why several of the now-ladies of Girl Scout Cadet Troop 628 felt the event’s recent silver anniversary marked a perfect time to hold a reunion.
Andrea Weitzman, Naomi (Weitzman) Ouellette, Kate Rivers and Sara Bigsby gathered to celebrate the 25th year of the Warm Coat Drive, which is organized by North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC), on Oct. 26.
This year’s drive, which now includes schools, churches, neighborhoods and civic groups, collected 1,892 items, including coats, jackets, hats, scarves and gloves, that were sorted by 145 volunteers before being given to 246 local families.
“The girls in Troop 628 were very involved in service projects,” Amanda Weitzman, who was the troop’s leader, said in a statement. “It’s very gratifying that the Warm Coat drive is still going strong since its inception 25 years ago!”
The troop’s other members included Lindsay (Caye) Gilliland, Vanessa (Winfield) Hewerdine, Candace Braskich and Ashley Clark.
Warm Coat Day kicks off NFCC’s Holiday program that includes Thanksgiving Food Program, a Sponsored Families Program and Santa Shop, in addition to providing holiday baskets to more than 150 local senior citizens. The philanthropic effort aims to alleviate the financial burden during the holiday season for struggling families in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.
From Nov. 21-22, NFCC will be collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items, in addition to $25 Kroger or Publix gift cards at its distribution center, located at 310 North Point Circle in Alpharetta. Frozen turkeys, however, will only be accepted from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the distribution center.
NFCC strives to build self-sufficiency and prevent homelessness and hunger for North Fulton residents, in addition to assisting families with basic essentials such as food, rent and utilities, and clothing for short-term emergencies. The NFCC, which helps 10,000 individuals and 4,000 families annually at their Roswell facility, also offers free classes for adults looking to earn their GED, learn English, become better managing their finances or become Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certified.
NFCC recently named Holly M. York as its executive director, replacing Barbara Duffy who has been in the position since 1990 and will retire at the end of the year. York, who has been NFCC’s director of development since July 2018, will take over on Dec. 1 and become just the second executive director in the nonprofit’s 36-year history. Duffy has been with the NFCC since its formation in 1983.