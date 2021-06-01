The North Atlanta Home Show will be in Gwinnett County this weekend. The event will be at the Gas South Center (formerly Infinite Energy Center) in unincorporated Duluth.
Show Manager Mark Levine with Marketplace Event said the spike in home improvements is fueled by pent-up demand from consumers who have been sheltering in place inside their homes and focusing on improvements there in higher numbers.
“At our recent home show at Cobb Galleria, we saw that the most guests were actively focusing on improvements that need to happen to accommodate working from home or they finally have the time to renovate,” Levine said. “That, plus stimulus funds, has driven a very busy market for those of us in the home improvement space.”
The show features an Outdoor Oasis, an outdoor living Pinterest board guests can walk through and see, touch and smell plants, trees, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, water features and more. More than 42% of people took up gardening during the pandemic, so for guests in need of advice for their green space, “Ask the Gardener” returns. Additionally, the show includes local and regional experts on home improvement and local, trusted exhibitors with the latest products and services.
Seniors 65 and older are admitted free each day.
Organizers said guest wellness protocols will be in the place at the venue, from handwashing and hand sanitizer stations throughout the show floor. Masks are encouraged (though not required) for all attendees and vendors. Social distancing is also encouraged, with onsite signage to remind guests.
Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and free for children under 12.
Advance $6 tickets are available at https://northatlantahomeshow.mpetickets.com/. Tickets purchased for the cancelled 2020 spring show are valid for this year’s show and will be honored at the entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.