While it is generally agreed that the COVID pandemic hasn’t been good business for anybody, there’s at least one industry that has not stalled over the last two-plus years.
Ignited in no small part by the fact that many Americans are spending more time in their residences, the home renovation and design business is experiencing a bit of a boon. Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies reported last year that while the nation’s economy decreased by 3.5% in 2020, home improvement and repair spending (much of it of the “do it yourself” variety) grew by some 3% — to about $420 billion.
With all that money in mind, it seems like a perfect time to commence with 2022’s home shows, and the Gas South Convention Center will be the place to be this weekend as the North Atlanta Home Show returns to Gwinnett County.
Show manager Mark Levine assented that extended time at home as a key reason for the industry’s hearty health
“I would say the majority of our exhibitors have done well…people have spent a lot more time at home these last couple of years, so instead of spending extra income on their vacation, maybe they’re doing something to their back patio or their windows or doors,” said Levine, who works for Marketplace Events, which produces more than 70 consumer shows each year in the U.S. and Canada. “The vast majority of our exhibitors are healthy and thriving.
“The biggest issue for them is finding enough people to expand their businesses. The employment market is so competitive, that’s really their main challenge. It isn’t that customers don’t want to do business with them – it’s keeping up with the demand. And that doesn’t show any signs of slowing right now.”
The North Atlanta Home Show runs from Friday to Sunday at Gas South. Hours of operation are Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Tickets are $8 for adults and there is no admission charge for children under 12.
As is the case with past home shows, there will be more than 100 exhibitors and vendors on the floor, touting everything from outdoor features like patios and hot tubs to outdoor remodeling, home cleaning, basement waterproofing to heating and air conditioning.
“The vendors and exhibitors at the show will be offering deals, practical ideals, demonstrations and there will be plenty of experts for homeowners to interact with and ask question and hopefully work with on their own projects,” said Levine.
The North Atlanta Home Show has been a consistent part of Gas South’s history, holding the event since the arena opened. There are some new twists with this year show as the campus has been enlarged and improved, which is expected to provide a more efficient experience for patrons.
“We’re using a brand-new hall this year,” said Levine, who also manages home shows in March and September at the Cobb Galleria. “Things will look a bit different from the way they have in the past. It’s a brave new look for the show – the entranceway to the convention center has been redone and it’s just beautiful. It’s going to be quite a different experience for visitors this year than in past years. You won’t have to walk as far and it’s all in one hall, so we’re really excited about that.”
In the days before COVID, attendance at the three-day show generally ranged from 5,000 to 7,000. Levine said last year’s show was moved to June, which cut down attendance a bit.
“We had funny date last year,” he said. “We moved it back to June, and no home-show operator would choose to have a home show in June, with the exception being Arizona, which has popular summer shows because of air conditioning. The attendance was 4,000 or 5,000 last year.
“We’re expecting it to be a little bit up from that this year, but ultimately with COVID still being relevant, I think everybody is at a place where they’re either comfortable going out for something like this or they’re not – they’re either going to come or they’re not. We’ll make the show the best experience we can. There will be hand sanitizers on the floor and we encourage folks to wear masks but we don’t require it. Everybody can do what they want to do.”
When asked what the hot home renovation topics are in 2022, Levine said things haven’t changed a lot in the last year, pointing to outdoor improvements and noting that the show’s new Outdoor Oasis will no doubt be a favored site to visit.
“The biggest thing last year was outdoor living spaces,” he said. “That’s always been a big deal in Georgia anyway because of the weather, but it’s insatiable. People want to beautify the outdoor parts of their home, they want to spend time on their back patio and they want to have those comforts that maybe most of the time are indoors.”
Gardening has also proven to be a growing interest and Master Gardeners from the Gwinnett County Extension Office will be on hand all weekend – as will garden-related vendors – to answer questions and offer suggestions.
“We’ve had them at the show before and we love having them here,” said Levine of the Master Gardeners.
For more information, visit www.northatlantahomeshow.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.