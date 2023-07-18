This rendering shows what the food hall at The Forum Peachtree Corners will look like once it is finished. The Forum’s owner, North American Properties, announced it is partnering with the Politan Group, which will operate the food hall that will be called Politan Row at The Forum.
The Forum at Peachtree Corners’s owner, North American Properties, announced it is partnering with the Politan Group, which will operate the food hall that is being developed at the shopping center on Peachtree Parkway. The food hall will be called Politan Row at The Forum.
Politan Group’s Politan Row at Colony Square food hall is seen in this undated photo. North American Properties, which owns Colony Square and brought in Politan Group to run that food hall, announced it is also bringing the company to operate the new food hall which is included in the redevelopment of The Forum Peachtree Corners.
Diners enjoy meals at Politan Group’s Politan Row at Colony Square food hall in this undated photo. North American Properties, which owns Colony Square and brought in Politan Group to run that food hall, announced it is also bringing the company to operate the new food hall which is included in the redevelopment of The Forum Peachtree Corners.
North American Properties is teaming up with one of its Colonoy Square partners to develop the planned food hall at The Forum Peachtree Corners.
North American officials said New Orleans-based Politan Group will operate The Forum’s food hall, which will be located between Aomi and Soma. The nearly 10,000-square-foot food hall will be called Politan Row at The Forum and it is expected to begin taking shape early next year.
