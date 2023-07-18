North American Properties is teaming up with one of its Colonoy Square partners to develop the planned food hall at The Forum Peachtree Corners.

North American officials said New Orleans-based Politan Group will operate The Forum’s food hall, which will be located between Aomi and Soma. The nearly 10,000-square-foot food hall will be called Politan Row at The Forum and it is expected to begin taking shape early next year.

