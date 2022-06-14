A Norcross woman — who was previously sent to prison for fraud and narcotics convictions for illegally practicing as a physicians assistant in Mississippi — is facing new federal charges. Those charges include health care fraud for allegedly posing as a licensed physician's assistant to get hired at a family practice in Norcross, according to federal prosecutors.
Theresa Pickering, 53, was recently indicted and arraigned on health care fraud, aggravated identity theft and distribution of controlled substances charges in the U.S. District Court for the District of Northern Georgia. Despite serving a sentence for 2015 on fraud charges, Pickering is accused of moving to Georgia and practicing as a physicians assistant despite the fact that she has not had a license to serve as physicians assistant in any state since 2014.
“By posing as a licensed physician's assistant, Pickering placed her own interests above the safety of the patients that entrusted her with their most important asset – their health,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “This office will use every tool at its disposal to combat this type of unprofessional, unsafe, and unlawful behavior.”
Federal officials said Pickering was convicted on state and federal charges in Mississippi in 2015 for running what they called an illegal practice in that state. She served a prison sentences for those convictions and them moved to Georgia, according to prosecutors.
After moving to this state, she gained employment as a license physicians assistant at a Norcross-based family practice, which prosecutors did not identify, on Sept. 24, 2019. She had not held a physicians assistant license since March 2014, however.
Pickering treated patients, ordered diagnostic tests and lab work, prescribed drugs, handled sick patients and diagnosed illnesses while she worked for the practice in Norcross. The problem was she was forbidden by law from doing so because she did not hold a licensed and was excluded from federal health care programs.
“Pickering had a chance to turn her life around after serving time for previous fraud, but instead choose to commit further crimes, proving that she has not learned from her prior convictions,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI and our partners will not tolerate anyone that puts our citizen’s health care at risk, and we remain determined to expose and bring them to justice.”
One of the most serious allegations against Pickering is that she is accused of issuing prescriptions for controlled substances in the name of a doctor without that doctor's permission. The doctor who had been contracted to serve as a physician at the practice. The practice ended up submitting at least about $147,000 in fraudulent reimbursement claims to Medicare and private insurance companies as a result.
“This provider took advantage of her access to patient information for financial gain, undermining both patient trust and the integrity of federal health care programs,” said Tamala Miles, a special agent in charge with the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General. “HHS-OIG is proud to work alongside our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute such egregious conduct.”
Amy K. Parker, a special agent in charge with the Office of Personnel Management's Office of the Inspector General, added, “When a provider seeks to practice medicine without a license, it puts patients at great risk. The OPM OIG will always prioritize keeping patients safe and holding unscrupulous providers accountable.”
