A Norcross teen who is already facing a murder charge in one case is now facing charges in a second, unrelated murder.
On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Leslie Garcia-Juarez, 16, was arrested Friday on felony murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the death of Norcross resident Osiel Montano, 19, in December 2019. The GBI said Norcross police asked state investigators to help with the investigation into Montano's death, which occurred Dec. 30, 2019.
"Montano’s body had been found in an abandoned apartment at the Spring Lake Apartment complex located at 100 Chase Common Drive in Norcross," the GBI said in a statement. "Montano died from a single gunshot wound to the head. It was determined that Garcia-Juarez shot and killed Montano and then fled the scene."
The GBI worked with Norcross police, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and the Gwinnett county Juvenile Court Probation Unit to investigate the case and arrest Garcia-Juarez.
Garcia-Juarez was already in the custody of a state-run Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville when she was arrested for the death of Montano. She was at the center because she had been arrested at the end of 2020 on felony murder and aggravated assault charges in a separate case involving the death of Duluth resident Adaph Aimable, 22, who was killed in December 2020.
Aimable was found in an apartment in Duluth with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital. Gwinnett police the motive in that case might be domestic-related.
Anyone who has information about the Montano murder is asked to call 1-800-597-8477, visit gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or use the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
