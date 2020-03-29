One day in early March, Norcross High School junior Alexa Bill carefully studied the emergency oxygen levels of her astronauts from her seat in mission control.
She’d spent the past few days in Huntsville, Alabama, at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, and learned that every detail matters. One team had forgotten to close one of the bay doors during their simulated mission and were notified after their mission they would have burned up on re-entry.
“It was a very serious moment, because of how realistic the facilities were,” Bill said.
The simulation facilities at the Space & Rocket Center gave Bill a close-to-lifelike experience recreating a mission on the International Space Station. She was at her monitor in mission control, responsible for making sure her astronauts stayed alive. Her team stayed focused and completed the mission on time.
Sure, it’s just a simulation. But what’s the point of simulation no one takes seriously?
“All the activities were meant to be slightly stressful to push us to our best,” she said
Bill was one of 296 people from 45 countries and 29 U.S. states selected to participate in the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy. HLCA is a scholarship program that aims to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math, commonly referred to as STEM. Bill spent a week in the program, which was open to students age 16 to 18 whose parents are full-time employees at Honeywell.
Bill arrived in Huntsville on March 1 and stayed through March 5, before the coronavirus pandemic response in the U.S. had been seriously considered.
Daily challenges tested campers’ skills in collaboration and ingenuity. On the first full day of the academy, teams had to design a shield that could prevent hot glue from melting onto a screwdriver for at least one minute. All teams had to work with were some aluminum, copper and tin mesh with some copper wires as well.
The challenge proved difficult, but Bill and her teammates learned a lot about each other and their strengths and weaknesses. The next day, then had to pretend to pitch their design to NASA, in a “Shark Tank” environment. The challenges were upgraded to a shield that protected the screwdriver for five minutes. The team was dedicated to working on its presentation and felt relived after presenting their poster and finishing their pitch.
“It was very nerve-wracking, because we all wanted to do well,” Bill said. “It was relieving to see us all smiling after we were done.”
Bill, whose father is a Honeywell employee and U.S. Air Force veteran, said she’s always been aware of career opportunities in aerospace engineering because of him. The major flaw in her plan to become an aerospace engineer is that she’s not fond on heights. At the HLCA, she learned there’s more to aerospace engineering than planes and rockets.
At Norcross, Bill said she’s been introduced to coding through Javascript. She began to see different career options in computer science.
“It helped me to realize that the Air Force isn’t all about flying planes or heights,” she said. “It’s helped my interest to grow in that area. Our world is so technologically advanced and the world will keep growing.”
Bill said she’d also had a handful of extra-curricular leadership opportunities at Norcross. She’s a member of the school’s 3DE program, which focuses on leadership in business settings. She’s also an officer in the National English Honors Society. But there’s no more intense introduction to leadership than a natural disaster simulation.
In one exercise, Bill and her team acted as military incident command responding to a natural disaster — in this case, a tornado that demolished Huntsville and some of the surrounding suburbs. The trainers told the academy students there were trapped people in the city, and Bill was the chief of the medical team that took victims from search and rescue teams and transported them to hospitals.
As a chief, Bill had to approve all orders. Her team’s tendency to over-prepare was thrown out when a crew of trainers pretended to die in front of them. They realized some decisions had to be made while time was of the essence.
“I always knew, yes, it wanted to focus on STEM, but (HLCA) focused on those real-life situations,” Bill said.
Bill’s confidence stood out among the campers since she was granted the leadership award at the end of the week. She felt honored her team trusted her so much after knowing each other for such a short time.
Despite all of the mental challenges, the hardest day was the last one when the nearly 300 students packed up their matching blue flight suits had to bid farewell to their friends they’d made so quickly. That last day was heartbreaking, she said, and now even more so since the COVID-19 pandemic has placed more than geographic barriers between campers.
“I have one friend from Germany that — I hate to say it — I may never see again, but I have so many memories and shared experience that I know I’ll never forget them,” Bill said.
She and her friends still communicate in group chats and, once the coronavirus subsides and it’s safe to travel, she plans to meet up with some of her local friends.
Overall, she said she found the experience inspiring to know, no matter where you’re from, there are people who share a common curiosity and desire to use technology to improve the planet.
“My big takeaway would certainly be the international implications of it all,” she said. “No matter where you’re from, we’re all so human and we all work together for the future.”
