Norcross is following the lead of Gwinnett County neighbors Duluth and Lilburn in regard to trying to crack down on speeders in school zones.
The city issued an invitation for companies to submit bids for the purchase and installation of speed cameras, which would capture speeders without the presence of an officer. The cameras capture the plates of speeder and notify police, who issue tickets to offenders.
The bid invitation says the chosen vendor will provide and install all equipment and monitor the camera system for violations. The equipment and monitoring will be provided at no cost to the City of Norcross with revenue sharing of collections.
"Like many agencies now in Georgia, we are asking for bids to place speed cameras at four of our city school zones where we have had a history a chronic speeding problems," Norcross Police Chief Bill Grogan said. "This is all under House Bill 978 approved last year by house and senate."
The police department intends to install cameras in the school zones at Beaver Ridge Elementary School, Baldwin Elementary School, Norcross Elementary School and Summerour Middle School.
House Bill 978 amended state laws regarding penalties and fees for overtaking a stopped school buses and opened the door for cities to install automated traffic enforcement safety devices in school zones.
The deadline for companies to submit bids for Norcross speed cams is Oct. 4, prior to the Oct. 7 city council meeting.