Norcross has continued to be a Platinum level "Green Community," according to Atlanta Regional Commission officials.
The ARC recently announced the city's recertification, citing several steps Norcross has taken to be environmentally friendly. These steps range from an electric vehicle charging station to replanting more than a dozen trees and creating a community garden.
“Each of our newly awarded Green Communities has shown great progress in reducing our collective environmental impacts and helping create a more livable and sustainable region,” said ARC Natural Resources Managing Director Katherine Zitsch.
“The hard work, innovative thinking, and dedication of our Green Communities serve as a model for other communities in the region.”
Norcross is one of 11 cities in metro Atlanta that are certified as "Green Communities" by the ARC. There are also six counties that are certified through the program.
The "Green Communities" program is designed to recognize cities and counties that have taken steps to be more sustainable and reduce their environmental footprint.
Steps that Norcross has taken which led to its recertification, according to the ARC, include:
• Building the Norcross Community Garden at Discovery Garden Park, with raised gardening beds, a community pavilion, educational materials and cooking equipment.
• The installation for public use, of a level II electric vehicle recharging station at City Hall
• Innovations in catching excess stormwater, such as restoring a streambank in downtown Norcross, adding bioswales along neighborhood streets and building a rain garden next to City Hall
• Using a Conservation Subdivision Ordinance and the Livable Centers Initiative plans
• Earning the Tree City USA Community designation for 17 years
• Maintaining a Tree Commission as well as a community forestry program and a community tree ordinance
• Hosting an annual Arbor Day observance
• Posting signage in English and Spanish in Pinnacle Parkto teach residents about ecosystem services
• Complying with the city's No Net Loss of Trees policy by replanting 13 trees as replacements for trees that lad been lost due to growth and development in the city
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
