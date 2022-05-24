The City of Norcross announced this past week that it is one of 10 metro Atlanta cities to receive a Livable Centers Initiative planning grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC).
The $200,000 grant will be used to complete an update to the city’s Town Center LCI, city officials said.
The ARC’s LCI grant program is designed to encourage local cities to reduce their reliance on motor vehicles and envision their communities as vibrant, walkable places with a variety of mobility options, healthier citizens and easier access to jobs and services.
“We are so excited to utilize these funds to improve the lives of our citizens,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said. “With this grant, we will be able to complete needed updates to our Town Center LCI and examine the possibilities of new projects that will increase the walkability of our city.”
With the LCI grant, the city hopes to expand the boundaries of the Town Center LCI to include both sides of Buford Highway and examine the development of a pedestrian-safe crossing. The update will also include plans to introduce electric vehicle charging stations into the downtown core, along with enhancing and upgrading the pedestrian experience across the railroad tracks.
The $200,000 award comprises $160,000 in federal transportation dollars with a $40,000 match to be budgeted by the city in the upcoming year. Upon completing the LCI study, Norcross will be eligible to apply for federal transportation funding to help implement the proposed projects.
