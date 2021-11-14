When the leadership of Norcross Presbyterian Church began looking for a new home a few years ago, the search led them back to the place where it all started.
Norcross Presbyterian, which was established in 1830, constructed its first permanent building – a one-room church with accompanying bell tower – in 1899 in downtown Norcross. After 73 years on Jones Street, the church then moved to a larger footprint on Medlock Bridge Road.
“By 1972, the congregation had grown to a size that the downtown church could no longer serve,” said church administrator Jason Bernardo, a member of the church for 25 years. “With help from the Presbytery (of Greater Atlanta), they built a larger church, to serve a congregation of 500 people or more, on the outskirts of Norcross.”
The church – which in its early days had a membership of between 25 and 50 parishioners – availed itself of Gwinnett County’s wildfire growth in the 1970s and 1980s, and membership rolls swelled to nearly 400.
“Gwinnett County was to become the fastest-growing county in the country for all the 1980s and that spilled over to us,” said Bernardo, who also serves as an elder for the church, which has been led for the past 17 years by Pastor Matt Fry
But in the years since, the number of churchgoers decreased to the point where, as Bernardo said, “the building was no longer sustainable to us.” About 18 months ago, the decision was made to downsize and sell the church property.
And right about that time, church leaders learned the original Norcross Presbyterian building on Jones Street was available. The property had been sold to a Montessori School, which remained there until the early 2000s, at which time Iglesia Christana Su Gloria (Let’s Celebrate His Glory) bought and occupied the building, which was eventually purchased by the city of Norcross.
“We bought it from the city, which was hoping a restaurant or retail space would occupy it,” said Bernardo. “It has been on the market for a while.
“So, our decision-making committee, which we call the session, decided that was going to work well for us – we’d move back into the building our congregation had built in 1899. We had one member who had ever actually gone to church when it was downtown in the late 1960s. Nobody else had ever been in that church.”
As the sale was being processed, the world was changed by the onset of COVID, and Norcross Presbyterian was no different from any other entity, utilizing technology to offer remote church services to its congregation. It was during that time that the downtown church underwent extensive renovations.
“When we bought the building, it was not in very good shape,” said Bernardo. “It’s 150 years old and everything your eye came on needed attention – the walls needed painting, it needed a new roof, the floor had already been taken up, the heating and air conditioning needed to be replaced and wiring needed to be replaced. Everything needed attention.
“Right about then, COVID hit, so we were not going to be meeting in person anyway, so as we were meeting remotely, that’s when we were having the building renovated. It took over a year.”
On Oct. 17, Norcross Presbyterian held a dedication ceremony honoring the return to its roots. In addition to welcoming the Rev. Aishia Brooks-Johnson, executive presbyter of the Presbytery of Greater Atlanta, the service included the Rev. Dr. Lewis Fowler Jr., who served as pastor from 1966 to 1974 and was the last pastor to preach in the historic church in 1972.
Fowler played a key role in the fight for integration, a critical part of church history. During his return to Norcross Presbyterian for the dedication, Fowler spoke of the turbulent times the church – and the nation – experienced, Bernardo said.
An additional note to history finds that Norcross Presbyterian followed the same path to the downtown sanctuary both times.
Bernardo said that in the weeks prior to returning to the original church, the congregation was meeting weekly on College Street at the Lionheart Theatre Company’s building, which is located in what was once Norcross United Methodist Church.
“It’s in the old Norcross United Methodist Church building, which we shared in the years prior to 1899,” said Bernardo. “In 1899, we moved from the Methodist church down the block to our church and we did exactly the same thing in October. We were meeting at the old United Methodist Church and moved one block down the street to re-enter our historic building.”
Now that the dust has settled, Bernardo said a church priority will be to seek new membership by taking advantage of its location.
“It’s the fastest-growing city in Gwinnett County,” he said. “There’s lots of new housing being built, lots of young families moving in. There’s so much foot traffic around that building – it’s right across the street from Lilian Webb Park.
“It’s a chance we have at this location that we didn’t have at our other location to interact daily with the community and we’re hoping to be able to find and fill spiritual needs and community service needs where we are now. That’s very exciting.”
And the church’s members are pleased with their new-old surroundings.
“All you hear when someone comes in for the first time is how beautiful the church is, how it feels comfortable, like home,” said Bernardo. “It’s just the right size.
“At this moment it fits us perfectly and it feels like God was leading us in this direction.”
For more information on Norcross Presbyterian Church, call 770-448-7744 or visit www.norcrosspresbyterian.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.