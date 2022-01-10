Police are looking for an Atlanta man accused of fatally shooting a man who was found dead at an extended stay motel in Norcross over the weekend.
Norcross Police Sgt. Eric Butynski said officers responded to a call about a man being shot at HomeTowne Studios, which is located at 6295 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, at 10 p.m. Sunday night.
"He was found deceased upon arrival of emergency personnel," Butynski said.
The victim's identity has not been released yet because police are still working on notifying their family, but Norcross police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified Atlanta resident Brandon Lloyd White, 30, as the suspected shooter.
"At this time, Detectives believe the victim and White were known acquaintances who were seen arguing with each other earlier in the evening before White shot the victim and fled the scene," Butynski said.
Warrants have been taken out for White's arrest, and law enforcement is currently seeking information on his whereabouts.
Anyone who has information about White's location is asked to call their local law enforcement agency immediately. They can also call Norcross Detective Jace Grafe at 770-448-2111 or send an email to jace.grafe@norcrosspd.com.
