Norcross officials have ordered several businesses that typically have high traffic volumes to close their doors for the time being because of the pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
“As a city, we are working together to minimize the impact of the coronavirus on our community,” Mayor Craig Newton said. “Our number one priority is and always will be the safety and wellbeing of our citizens, businesses and employees. We’re going to continue to follow the guidelines and precedents established by the CDC and government agencies to ensure that this priority is met.”
An emergency ordinance approved by the City Council orders bars, brewpubs, growler shops, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, event centers, pool or billiard halls, assembly halls, bowling alleys, arcades, massage parlors and private social clubs to close. City-owned athletic facilities, outdoor gym equipment, exercise stations, playgrounds, public grills and other “high touch” spaces and equipment owned or operated by the city are also closed.
Eating establishments must close their dining rooms, but restaurants are allowed to provide take out dining options. Restaurants, brewpubs and growlers can also also sell sealed containers of beer or wine for consumption off site.
Homeless shelters, soup kitchens, food assistance programs and churches can also continue to operate and provide services, but they are being asked to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep people who use their services safe.
The deadlines for renewing business and alcohol license renewal and paying occupational taxes, alcohol license fees, alcohol excise taxes and other taxes, licenses or fees have been postponed until June 30.
Alcohol excise taxes due between now and June 30 can also be paid in equal installments between July and December.
Norcross Power has also been directed to refrain from cutting off customers power until April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.