Gwinnett County Police said they have arrested a mother and her boyfriend in connection to the death of a 10-month-old baby.
Jahlin Corey, 27 of Norcross, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assaul, and one count of aggravated battery. The child’s mother, Dennisa Vega-Rivera, 27 of Norcross, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
Police responded to a call that came in at approximately 4:40 a.m. Monday that a baby was having difficulty breathing at 1405 Beaver Ruin Road, Apt. 1407 in Norcross. The baby was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta but later died.
Hospital staff notified detectives after observing injuries to the baby's body. A autopsy revealed the baby had suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull, fractured ribs and intestinal bleeding.
Corey and Vega-Rivera gave stories inconsistent with the findings of detectives when confronted with autopsy results and were arrested.
Police obtained a search warrant for their home.
Corey and Vega-Rivera are currently being held at Gwinnett County Jail without bond.