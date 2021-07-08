Summerour Middle School student Caroline Fierro-Chavez recently returned from a unique trip to Washington, D.C., where she took part in the Junior National Young Leaders Conference.
The conference is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Fierro-Chavez was nominated to attend the forum by her seventh grade ELA teacher. In addition to being a peer leader and ambassador at her school, she is passionate about learning and participating in various clubs such as the Drama Club, French Club and Readers Rally Club. With dreams of being a lawyer, the Norcross resident said she enjoyed the experience of the forum.
For more than 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered high level students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world.
