Norcross Mayor Craig Newton was recently picked to sit on a 16-member Georgia Municipal Association committee aimed at examining best practices and guidelines for municipal police departments in the state.
The Gwinnett Municipal Association picked Newton to sit on the Excellence in Policing Committee. He will be one of only thee mayors who serve on the body, which also includes police chiefs, city managers, community advocates, city attorneys and Georgia Municipal Association staff.
“The work that GMA is doing with the Equity and Inclusion Commission is vitally important for our communities and I am honored to be a part of this committee,” Newton said.
The committee was created as of the Georgia Municipal Association's Equity and Inclusion Commission, which was created a year ago and is looking at ways to increase equality, justice, fairness and diversity. The committee's task is to come up with a list of best practices and guidelines for public safety agencies that are affordable, achievable, scalable and measurable.
The committee's work is expected to be finished by the end of September and areas that it will be looking at include: criminal justice reform; personnel, hiring and disciplinary policies; mandatory training areas or modules as well as model use-of-force policies; how technology can be used in policing; how partnerships can be formed with Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Technical College System and other organizations; and to figure out certification incentives for municipalities.
“The intent of this effort is to provide model policies, training modules and best practices for law enforcement agencies in Georgia,” GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson said. “Such information is intended to support agencies in their efforts to implement professional policies and practices in a manner that is cost effective, efficient and meets standards such as those promulgated by state certification and international accreditation agencies in certain areas.”
