With candidate qualifying for municipal elections underway this week, Norcross Mayor Craig Newton has announced that he will seek third term as the city's leader.
Newton, who is up for re-election this fall, announced his plans to run for another term on the eve of qualifying, which began Monday in all of Gwinnett's cities. Newton became the first African-American mayor of a Gwinnett city after he ran unopposed in 2017, and he was re-elected in a contested race two years later.
“After extensive and prayerful consideration with family members and close friends, along with the consultation of local business and civic leaders, I have decided to run for re-election as Mayor of the City of Norcross for the 2021 election,” Newton said. “Since taking office as Mayor in 2018, I have provided goals and a vision for a prosperous future for the City of Norcross. Included among them are the proactive reinvestment in our community by encouraging new business growth while helping to create local jobs.
Newton is a veteran of Norcross government, having served nine terms on the City Council before he became mayor. He has also served on the Gwinnett Chamber's Board of Directors, president of the Gwinnett County Municipal Association and on the Norcross and Stripling Elementary Committees for School Improvement boards. The Georgia Municipal Association also chose him to be one of three mayors who are serving on its "Excellence in Policing" committee which is reviewing police department best practices across the state.
Newton recently retired as a Certified Internal ISO 9001 auditor with Norcross-based MICROMERITICS Inc.
He has also helped establish an afterschool program nonprofit, called "Give Us Hope Inc.," that is designed to help latchkey and at-risk kids, and was also a Gwinnett Neighborhood Leadership Instructor.
An announcement for Newton's re-election bid highlights his involvement with efforts to reimagine the Historic District in Norcross and other redevelopment projects, as well as streamlining city services to make them more responsive and efficient and helping with a comprehensive budget review process.
"I’ve established bi-partisan relationships with state, county and federal officials to ensure that our city has a seat at the table for funding opportunities that promote health, security, and opportunity for everyone who calls Norcross ‘home,’ Newton said. "Most recently, I have united with my neighbors in weathering the pandemic as we look ahead to brighter days.”
Qualifying continues through Wednesday in Norcross. The deadline to register to vote in this election — the 2021 municipal elections are the first elections held in Gwinnett since new elections reforms were put in place earlier this year — is Oct. 4 and advance voting will begin Oct. 12 at Norcross City Hall, which is located at 65 Lawrenceville St. Election Day is Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.