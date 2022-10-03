A Norcross man will spend the next 25 years in a federal prison for his role in overseeing romance frauds and business e-mail compromise scams that generated more than $9.5 million dollars in funds which were laundered into other accounts, including some that were located overseas.
Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor, 46, was convicted in May on money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering, but received his prison sentence recently. Another hearing is set to be held at a later date to determine how much money he will have to pay in restitution.
Federal prosecutors accused Ogiekpolor of opening or directing at least eight other people, referred to in a Department of Justice press release as "money mules," to open at least 50 fake business bank accounts. Those accounts were used to receive the money generated by the romance and business e-mail compromise scams, as well as other online frauds, before they were laundered. The scams are believed to have been ongoing between October 2018 and August 2020.
“Ogiekpolor and his co-conspirators were part of a broader international network of online fraudsters and money launderers who wreaked havoc and devastation on unsuspecting individuals and businesses,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “This case demonstrates our office’s unrelenting commitment to hold accountable those who prey on the vulnerabilities of victims and seek to exploit our nation’s banking system.”
Six of the so-called "money mules" testified against Ogiekpolor testified against him during his trial, as did several fraud victims, many of whom were women.
Prosecutors said the "money mules" would create bank accounts in the name of sham companies which did not occupy any physical location or generate legitimate income. If a bank closed one of the bank accounts because officials suspected fraud was taking place, the "mules" were instructed to go to a different bank and open an account there.
As for the romance scams, fake online dating profiles were created with photos of attractive men and women and the people using those profiles would show strong interest in a victim in an attempt to convince them to send money to one of the scam bank accounts. The victims would wire the money or mail checks or cash to one of the "money mules," and Ogiekpolor then withdrew funds in the form of either cash or cashier's checks, or wiring money overseas.
Prosecutors said "hundreds of thousands of dollars" were sent to overseas accounts. Thirteen victims testified at Ogiekpolor's trial, including one woman who sent $32,000 because the "man" she was talking to told her his bank account was frozen and he needed to replace part of his oil rig. Another victim testified that she sent $70,000 because the "man" she met on eHarmony told her his bank account was frozen and he had to make payments on multiple invoices.
“There is no way we can make the victims of Ogiekpolor and this network whole again, but we hope this sentence will at least give them solace that people are being held accountable,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI makes it a top priority to investigate these cyber-crimes and the greedy criminals behind them.”
As for the business email compromise scams, employees of companies were tricked into replying to seemingly legitimate-appearing emails that were actually "spoof emails." The companies would see the emails and send hundreds of thousands of dollars to accounts they believed belonged to long-standing vendors.
Five co-conspirators pleaded guilt earlier this year to charges that they participated in a conspiracy to commit money laundering. They include Stone Mountain resident Vere Whyte, 35, Lithonia resident Kutina Crawford, 49, Jonesboro resident Ebony Parks, 28, and Conyers residents Tiffany Gaines, 42, and Tamara Gaines, 48.
