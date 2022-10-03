gavel.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)
A Norcross man will spend the next 25 years in a federal prison for his role in overseeing romance frauds and business e-mail compromise scams that generated more than $9.5 million dollars in funds which were laundered into other accounts, including some that were located overseas.

Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor, 46, was convicted in May on money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering, but received his prison sentence recently. Another hearing is set to be held at a later date to determine how much money he will have to pay in restitution.

