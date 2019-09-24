A Norcross man has been sentenced to life plus another consecutive 29 years in prison after he was convicted of rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and incest against a 5-year-old relative.
Robert Higginbotham is accused of committing unspecified sexual acts against the child. The Gwinnett District Attorney's Office said the charges Higginbotham was convicted of included three counts each of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated sodomy.
The victim is not related to Higginbotham by blood, but was related by marriage at the time. The Daily Post does not identify rape victims and is therefore not releasing the exact nature of the child's relationship to Higginbotham.
"During her forensic interview, the victim was very specific about the sexual acts performed on her by the defendant and even drew a picture of it for the Special Victims detective," the Gwinnett District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
"The victim stated that the abuse occurred on multiple occasions while her mother was working and the defendant was home alone with the victim and her younger sister."
Prosecutors said the victim made an outcry about the incidents to a great aunt in May 2014. The aunt recorded the conversation, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Higginbotham told investigators that the child began asking him questions about sex after seeing him engaged in sexual intercourse with his wife at least twice.
"He also admitted she may have seen his pornographic magazines and videos," prosecutors said. "The defendant did not admit to any wrongdoing on his part but claimed that in her curiosity the 5-year-old victim tried touching him and wanted to be a part of the sexual activity she had been exposed to."
Prosecutors said Higginbotham he was capable of losing track of time on occasional and "wouldn’t know what happened.
"When directly questioned if he committed the offenses alleged he answered, 'not to my knowledge or my awareness,' ” prosecutors said.