A Norcross man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Best Friend Park in the early morning hours of June 28.
Gwinnett police said Eddie Crocket, 24, faces two counts of terroristic threats and acts as well as aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and reckless conduct charges. Police were called to the park at just before 1 a.m. on June 28 on a "discharging firearms" call.
"Upon arrival, officers learned that a physical altercation occurred on the basketball court during a pickup basketball game between the victim and another male," Police Officer Sr. Hideshi Valle said. "The victim got in his car to leave, and the male began shooting in his direction hitting his car. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black t-shirt, black basketball shorts, and white and red basketball shoes. The suspect also had an orange highlight on the front of his hair parted to the side with a short black afro twist."
Valle said officers from the West Precinct collected surveillance video and talked to parties of interest during their investigation. A man matching the description of the suspect was seen by officers leaving a room at the Hometown Studios, located at 6296 Jimmy Carter Blvd in Norcross. The officers then executed a search warrant in the hotel room and found a firearm, three magazines and basketball shoes which matched the description of those worn by the alleged shooter during the incident at the park.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.