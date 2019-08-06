Downtown Norcross is turning purple for military veterans this week.
Well, lights in the city are turning purple for veterans, that is.
The city is honoring Purple Heart Week this week by turning on purple lights on South Peachtree Street and at Betty Mauldin Park each night through Aug. 11. The lighting effort is in tribute of military service men and women who earned the Purple Heart.
Norcross was named a Purple Heart City last year by the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
“To be a Purple Heart City is to raise awareness and to honor those who are recipients of the Purple Heart Medal,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said in a statement. “Norcross would like to recognize those men and women who selflessly served for our freedoms.”
Purple Heart Week has been set up around national Purple Heart Day, which is Wednesday. Each year, Aug. 7 is set aside to pay tribute to military members who either sustained a wound on the battlefield or died in service, according to militarybenefits.info.
The purple lights went up around Norcross last Friday. The lights are located on trees that are on South Peachtree Street’s center crosswalk as well as the Champion American Elm tree in Betty Mauldin Park in the middle of downtown Norcross.
It’s not the only way the Norcross community has tried to honor military service members this week. This past weekend, the Norcross Community Market handed out free purple cupcakes to anyone who wore purple to the market. It also had patriotic music playing.
But the lights on the trees will serve as a nightly reminder of the Purple Heart service members.
“Residents and visitors will be able to see Norcross ‘lit up purple’ each night now through Aug. 11, and will hopefully be reminded to thank those heroes who have sacrificed for our nation,” city officials said in a statement.