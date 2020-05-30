If population estimates are any indication, Norcross has seen more growth in the last decade than any other city in Gwinnett County, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The new city population data shows the estimated populations of each Gwinnett city as of July 1, 2019. It also lists the populations for the cities on April 1, 2010, which is the official 2010 census number, as well as the July 1 population estimate for each year since then.
One trend that will not shock Gwinnett residents is that every city that is at least partially in the county saw its population increase — even tiny Rest Haven, whose 2019 population estimate was one person higher than its 2010 census number.
But, no one is believed to have experienced more growth than Norcross. The annual July 1 population estimates are not official numbers, but Norcross is believed to have gained 7,476 residents between 2010 and 2019, when it had an estimated population of 16,592 people.
That's a population increase of about 82.01% over the last decade.
The new data, and the comparisons that can be made between it and 2010 census data, is important because it shows just how much growth Gwinnett's cities can expect to see reflected when the 2020 census data is released next year. The Census Bureau is still collecting responses from residents for this year's census.
After Norcross, Braselton — which is spread across three counties — saw the next largest increase. It had an estimated population of 12,961 people on July 1, 2019. That is 5,450 people higher than the 2010 census number, an increase of about 72.56%.
Next is Grayson. Its estimated 2019 population was 4,452 people, which is about 66.99% — or 1,786 people — higher than it was in the 2010 census.
Dacula had the fourth highest population increase. The Census Bureau estimated the city had 6,350 residents as of July 1, 2019. That's an increase of 42.96%, or 1,908 people, from 2010.
Berkeley Lake had the fifth highest increase, 36.4%, from 2010. It was estimated to have 2,147 residents in July 2019, up from 1,574 in 2010.
Several western Gwinnett cities saw major growth, in fact. Looking at the 2019 population estimates, Suwanee's population increased by about 36.16% while Sugar Hill's population increased by about 32.91% and Buford's increase by 26.97% and Peachtree Corners' increased by about 15.5% (going against an estimated 2010 population base since the city wasn't created until 2012) and Duluth's increased 11.31%.
Peachtree Corners had the county's largest population (43,905 people) in 2019, followed by Lawrenceville (30,834 people), Duluth (29,609 people), Sugar Hill (24,617 people), Suwanee (20,907 residents) and Snellville (20,077 people) as the only Gwinnett cities to have more than 20,000 residents.
