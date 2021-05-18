Just call Norcross "The City That Hates to Hate."
Mayor Craig Newton and the City Council passed an anti-discrimination resolution earlier this month declaring that the city condemns “hate crimes, discrimination and racism in all forms.” In doing so, city leaders declared that the city will be committed to ensuring all people are treated fairly and equally.
“This is an important issue in our country,” Newton said. “There is no place for hate in the City of Norcross, and we feel it is time to make a clear statement that injustice on the basis of race or anything else will not be tolerated in our community.”
As part of the resolution, Norcross officials — including the City Council, city staff and police officers — pledged to protect residents, visitors and people who work in the city regardless of factors such as their race, religion, sexual orientation, color or creed.
It also includes a commitment to address issues such as police transparency and equal opportunity emplyment while “engaging in continuing communication and dialog with the community to address issues of systematic racism, violence, harassment and intolerance and their impact on individuals and on the community as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.