The city of Norcross, in partnership with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE), has launched the Small Business Grant Program, city officials said.
The program will provide $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to qualified small businesses to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.
The ARPA Small Business Grant Program will provide financial assistance for businesses that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, stabilize and sustain Norcross businesses and ensure they can retain employees. The program will offer funds in varying amounts to qualified small businesses within the city limits of Norcross. The funds may be used for operating expenses, including rent, utility bills, payroll and other qualifying expenses.
“The small businesses in Norcross are owned and operated by our neighbors and friends and provide jobs and essential services to the city,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said. “These funds will aid in the COVID-19 recovery effort and ensure that these businesses continue to thrive within our community.”
To qualify, businesses must meet certain criteria, including having an active City of Norcross Business License for years 2019–2021, the ability to demonstrate an annual revenue decline of 25% or more for tax years 2019 and 2020, being recognized as a domestic corporation in good standing in the State of Georgia and more.
Applicants must demonstrate both need, and appropriate use of funds, by submitting appropriate financial documentation and receipts.
