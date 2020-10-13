Eric Johnson is the new city manager for the city of Norcross, coming to his new job from neighboring Forsyth County.
Johnson was hired Monday night after a vote by the City Council at a specially called meeting. He started his new job Tuesday morning, taking over for Rudolph Smith, who retired in September after more than two decades with the city.
“I am at the stage of my career where I look for opportunities to have an impact — and quickly,” Johnson wrote in his cover letter to apply for the position. “The opportunities for Norcross are endless: building a tax base to ensure the quality — and sustainability — of services the community deserves, redevelopment on key corridors, ensuring the long-term viability of the downtown, providing infrastructure and greenspace to address needs that aren’t the same in each character area, and collaborating with the county and schools to ensure the city’s efforts work as seamlessly with those other entities as possible.
"The city’s Imagination Proclamation presents even more of an opportunity for the community to effect change and emerge stronger and united.”
Johnson has 26 years of experience in local government senior management, having spent the past three years as county manager of Forsyth County, where the county is the municipal provider (as well as the utility provider) for 97 percent of the county's residents.
In his new position, Johnson will oversee 124 city employees and a budget of more than $36 million for a city with a population of 16,854, according a press release from the city. Johnson will also oversee includes the operation of a MEAG electric utility.
Prior to his role with Forsyth County, Johnson spent nearly 30 years with Hillsborough County in Tampa, Florida, holding such positions as assistant county administrator, director of strategic planning and ERP Implementation, management services administrator, director of management and budget and manager of revenue and forecasting.
Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Florida, and a master's of Public Administration from the University of South Florida.
"Johnson’s greatest strength is in local government financial management, having developed material for national seminars that he has taught over a period of 20 years, and having chaired a national committee of budget directors and then served on the Executive Board of the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada," a statement from city officials said.
"He has developed more than two dozen financial policies based on best practices, implemented multi-year forecasting and monthly financial reporting, and received recognition for developing a guide to the budget for taxpayers.
"This specialization was of particular value to the City of Norcross during the hiring process, given the city has had the benefit of a financial-focused city manager for many years and truly appreciates the significance of what such a background brings to the table."
