A Norcross High School student was shot near the school on Wednesday, prompting Gwinnett County Public Schools officials to plan for an increased police presence at the school on Thursday.
GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts sent a video message out to families to address the incident and Norcross Principal Will Bishop sent a letter to families to let them know what happened as well.
"I need to inform you that one of our students was involved in a shooting incident near our school," Bishop said. "Because this is an open police investigation, I cannot share any further information. I want to assure you our students are safe.
"As a precautionary measure, we plan to have addition school police on our campus tomorrow morning."
The shooting comes amid rising complaints about discipline issues in Gwinnett County schools.
There have been reports of increased fights in schools, of threats of shootings. Additionally, a gun was fired at Shiloh High School last Friday, after students had been dismissed for the day, and a student has reportedly been arrested in that case.
The Daily Post is waiting to hear back from Gwinnett County police about the shooting near Norcross High School.
Watts said in a video message that Gwinnett County Police are handling the investigation in to the shooting of the Norcross student since it happened off campus. The superintendent said the district plans to take action against any students who are found to have been involved in the shooting.
"Any student involved in violence or threats of violence at our schools will face consequences," Watts said in a written letter that also went out to parents. "We are actively hiring additional SROs. Our schools are continuing to review safety plans with students and staff.
"And most importantly, students involved in this shooting will be held accountable, which will include tribunals and criminal charges pending the investigation."
Bishop said Norcross staff members have been notified about the shooting and will be available to help students who need support on Thursday. Staff members have been instructed to keep an eye out for students who are struggling in the aftermath of the shooting.
"Again, should any of our students need assistance or want to speak with someone, we encourage them to reach out to the school and we will arrange appropriate counseling support," Bishop said.
Meanwhile, Watts is calling on parents to help stop students from bringing guns to Gwinnett schools, and to teach their children to resolve conflicts in nonviolent ways.
"Will you be the adult a GCPS child can turn to when they need help?" the superintendent asked. "In the coming days, we will be gathering students, families, staff, community leaders, faith-based organizations, and lawmakers to help us develop an effective solution to keep our children safe and help them thrive. We must, and we will work together to solve this crisis."
But, the rising number incident has led to one state lawmaker to criticize Gwinnett's school board and district leaders for not taking a harder stance on discipline in schools. State Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, described Gwinnett schools as "war zones" in a statement released on Tuesday.
The incident at Shiloh, for example, happened less than 24 hours after parents and Gwinnett County teachers vented their frustrations over discipline issues in the schools to the county's school board.
“Due to the inaction of our local school board members, who are entrusted to keep students safe, our children will remain vulnerable to threats of violence every time they step foot on campus," Rich said on Tuesday.
"Instead of providing support to our teachers and implementing real change that would make our schools safer, the Gwinnett County Board of Education has loosened the district’s discipline policies to let dangerous individuals off the hook and back in the classrooms. Clearly, the school board has not heard the cries of parents who are afraid to send their children into these war zones."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented