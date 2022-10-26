Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 7.21.02 PM.png

Calvin Watts

A Norcross High School student was shot near the school on Wednesday, prompting Gwinnett County Public Schools officials to plan for an increased police presence at the school on Thursday.

GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts sent a video message out to families to address the incident and Norcross Principal Will Bishop sent a letter to families to let them know what happened as well.

Tags

