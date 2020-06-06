A Norcross High School student, Mario Castillo, was presented with the Georgia Military Hall of Fame JROTC Medal for his "selfless service and sacrifice."
"Mario was selected for being a positive role model to his peers and younger cadets at Norcross High," Lt. Col. Frank J. Cook said.
Cook is Castillo's JROTC instructor. He nominated him for the medal, which was created by Col. Paul Longgrear, Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame founder and CEO.
"This medal is awarded annually to one JROTC cadet from a school who best emulates the Hall of Fame's values of selfless service and sacrifice," Longgrear said.
Lt. Col. Roger Barros also said the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame has forged a "tremendous" partnership with the Georgia ROTC program to offer all Georgia ROTC schools an opportunity to recognize one outstanding cadet that "embodies the spirit of placing the welfare of others before himself/herself."
Barros is the ROTC Lighthouse Brigade Commander for Muscogee County Schools and GMVOH Board Member.
