Gwinnett County police said a Norcross High School student who was shot near campus on Wednesday has died.
Police identified the student as 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson. Police said just after noon on Wednesday officers found Henderson shot on Technology Drive, which is about a mile from the high school. Henderson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Based on the preliminary investigation, police said Henderson left the Norcross High School campus during school hours but was outside the school grounds when the shooting occurred.
"It appears to be an isolated incident; the shooting did not occur on school property," Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said. "Norcross High School students and staff are not under any threat."
Valle said no arrest has been made and that this is an active investigation with detectives exploring all motives.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case
