File photo

Gwinnett County police said a Norcross High School student who was shot near campus on Wednesday has died.

Police identified the student as 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson. Police said just after noon on Wednesday officers found Henderson shot on Technology Drive, which is about a mile from the high school. Henderson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.