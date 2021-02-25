Norcross High School Principal Will Bishop is the recipient of the 2021 Distinguished School Administrator Award sponsored by the Georgia Library Media Association and the American Association of School Librarians.
The award honors a school administrator who has made worthy contributions to the operations of a school library media program and advances the role of the school library media specialist in the educational program.
Bishop was nominated for this award by Norcross High School media specialists Lauren Hagey and Lorraine McCullough. They said Bishop’s belief in the importance of the library program is translated into a fully staffed media center with high expectations for its resources and services.
“Mr. Bishop is vocal in promoting the media specialists as instructional leaders and encourages collaboration between them and the teaching staff,” Hagey said. “Through his advocacy, teachers and staff are aware of the media specialists’ ability to lead, teach, and support. He ensures students and staff have access to technology and has participated in professional development to understand how his teachers can integrate skills and tools in their practice.
“He appreciates the value his media specialists add to the school community as literacy leaders by funding author visits and supporting a diverse book collection.”
Bishop is a frequent visitor to the media center and shares its accomplishments with local stakeholders including community members, the Norcross High School Foundation and PTSA.
“He continues to champion the program by recognizing the importance of a space that promotes inquiry, creativity and collaboration,” McCullough said. “Because of his endorsement, the media center was awarded a grant from the Norcross Schools Foundation that transformed the space into a central learning hub of the school.
“He insists the media center maintain a flexible schedule, open to students before and after school as well throughout the school day.”
Norcross High School’s media center was recognized by the state as the 2019 Exemplary Library Media Program for High Schools.
Bishop will represent Georgia at the national level for the Distinguished School Administrator of the Year award.
