When volunteers with State Farm and Gwinnett County and the Atlanta Hawks packed 1,000 backpacks with sack lunches and school supplies, there were a few full-circle moments happening in the Lucky Shoals Park Recreation Center.
One was for Norcross High School graduate and current Atlanta Hawk Brandon Goodwin. The former Gwinnett County Boys Basketball Player of the Year played pickup games at the Lucky Shoals basketball courts while he was a student at Norcross High School. He remembers that was the spot for players from rival high schools to come together and form superteams on the asphalt.
“(Courts) have a major impact, just in availability,” Goodwin said. “Growing up, it was harder to get in gyms around Norcross because a lot of different things were going on off the court. … Being able to get in the gym was just harder because there were only a few courts and older guys were on. Getting here was hard at times.”
Those courts at Lucky Shoals look nothing like they did in Goodwin’s high school days. In September, the Atlanta Hawks opened the renovated courts which Atlanta’s NBA affiliate co-branded with State Farm as part of a years-long project to improve courts at Atlanta-area parks. Lucky Shoals’ courts were the 25th project completed by the Hawks since 2015, fulfilling the goal of 25 projects in five years. By the end of the total, the amount of renovated courts reached 27.
The second full circle moment was happening in the Hawks’ corporate offices in downtown Atlanta for Amy Phuong, Vice President of Government Relations with the Atlanta Hawks. She, like Goodwin, had grown up playing basketball at Lucky Shoals Park. She attended Meadowcreek High School and after two years on the junior varsity team she realized her talents better suited her for serving her community. She went on the be the student body president at Georgia Tech and serve two Atlanta mayors, including experience in Atlanta’s Parks and Recreation Departments. For about one year, she’s been fostering relationships between the Atlanta Hawks and other municipal organizations, like Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation.
“It was definitely a pleasant coincidence,” Phuong said regarding giving back to Lucky Shoals. “Prior to my time joining the Hawks, there were already conversations about what an expanded partnership would look like. This would be the first of its kind, and that was coincidentally already in the pipeline.”
When the Hawks and State Farm opened the courts in September, the organizations also collaborated to renovate a new room in the recreation center. The room would ideally serve State Farm’s new Good Neighbor Club to host programming geared towards teens. Students could, for example, learn the etiquette of a job interview and engage in community service projects.
On Tuesday, that room was packed with volunteers from State Farm, the Atlanta Hawks and some Gwinnett Parks staff. The teams decorated lunch bags for Gwinnett County students with motivational messages. Later on, those lunches were transported down the hall to be packed in backpacks that would be distributed to Gwinnett County students.
That was the primary goal of Tuesday’s project: providing healthy snacks and school supplies to a densely-populated area of the county that sees some of the highest rates of homelessness and students on free and reduced lunch.
Employees from State Farm’s larger corporate centers made up the majority of the volunteers on Tuesday.
“We’ve really tried to show how we can spread the notion of community and give to our youth, help bring our youth along and give them access to things in the future too,” Tammy Higa-Seaver, Vice President of Customer Care with State Farm said.
Andrea Carter, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility with the Hawks, said the timing of the drive is key. There are fewer opportunities for students in need to receive much-needed school supplies in the middle of the school year, after their initial stock of notebooks and pencils run out. The fully-packed backpacks were passed to Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Homeless Education program, which distributed them to students: 500 go to elementary school students, 250 to middle school students and 250 to high school students.
Goodwin said he saw cases of classmates in and out of homes when he was a student at Norcross. He remembers offering a friend a place to stay after finding out his family was struggling to pay bills and stay in one home consistently.
“Norcross, it’s a really populated city full of young kids,” Goodwin said “There are a couple neighborhoods right around Norcross (High School) — there’s just a lot of kids you never know their circumstances. Everyone’s family isn’t well off.”
The secondary purpose of Tuesday’s event was to jump start the Good Neighbor Club and introduce it to prospective members. At the park, there were a handful of Gwinnett County high school students packing backpacks. Abdul Akanmu, a Paul Duke STEM High School freshman, said he heard about the volunteer opportunity from a friend at school. He said he could benefit from job interviewing skills and professional development experience the club could provide. He also grinned when he got to take a photo with Goodwin, a hometown hero.
Justin Moonjeli — a Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology sophomore — said he’d be eager to seize potential community service opportunities the Good Neighbor Club might offer.
“Now that I’ve just moved here, I’d join if I get the opportunity,” he said.
