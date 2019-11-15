A fire that began in a kitchen led to a family of five being displaced from their home early Friday.
Gwinnett firefighters were called to the house on the 200 block of Summerour Street in Norcross at 3:34 a.m. A 911 caller reported flames in the kitchen of the house.
"Due to the street name dispatched, personnel anticipated an active fire at an apartment complex," Firefighter Driver Engineer Donald Strother said. "As crews arrived on the scene, they found fire and smoke pushing out of the right side of a one-story, single-family residence on a basement.
"The additional units requested to assist were canceled and crews on-scene went to work."
Four adults and one child lived at the house, which sustained extensive fire damage to the kitchen and living room with heavy smoke damage elsewhere in the home.
Family members told officials they woke up to the sound of a faucet leaking and went to check on it. They discovered the fire when they opened a cabinet under the sink.
"The rest of the family was made aware of the situation, and everyone was able to safely evacuate as the phone call for help was made," Strother said. "Smoke alarms in the home were inoperable."
Strother said investigators are not ruling out an electrical cause for the fire.
The family declined Red Cross assistance.
Strother said fire officials are urging families to have working smoke detectors in their homes, and to have fire escape plans. He also said officials urge residents to check and maintain heating appliances that they have in their homes, including furnaces, fireplaces and space heaters.