The Arbor Day Foundation recently recognized Norcross as a 2021 Tree City USA for its commitment to excellence in urban forestry. It is the 18th time the city has earned the designation,
Tree City USA provides the framework for community forestry management in cities and towns nationwide that meet specific requirements, including the establishment of a tree board or department, a community tree ordinance, specific spending levels for urban forestry and planned Arbor Day celebrations.
"Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The trees being planted and cared for by Norcross ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life.
"Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for."
Planting trees in an urban space comes with a myriad of benefits past the recognition of this program. Urban tree plantings help reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, which will reduce general energy costs and help with the overall cooling of the city as well. In addition, community members benefit from properly placed trees as they increase property values from 7-20%.
Trees also positively affect the local ecosystem by helping to clean water and create animal habitats to encourage biodiversity.
The Norcross Tree Preservation Board, along with city leaders, celebrated Arbor Day on Feb. 18 with a special ceremony and tree planting.
