Norcross officials announced seven nonprofit organizations will receive a total of $480,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to help residents in the city recover from the pandemic.
The funding came from American Rescue Plan Act Nonprofit Grant Program money that Norcross received to distribute to nonprofit groups in the city. The funds can be used to help residents with food assistance, utility aid, job training assistance, childcare assistance, eviction protection and other uses allowed under the American Rescue Plan Act, city officials said.
“We are so happy to be able to distribute these funds and directly help the residents of our community,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said in a statement. “These organizations are doing amazing work in Norcross, and we are grateful for the opportunity to play a small part in their life-changing work.”
The recipients of the grants include: Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries ($170,182); St. Vincent de Paul ($99,000); Ser Familia, Inc. ($88,000); Next Generation Focus ($38,000); Helping Mamas Inc. ($34,818); Corners Outreach ($25,000); and Good Samaritan Health Center of West Gwinnett ($25,000).
The purpose of the grants is to to help Norcross residents address any economic or public health challenges that they faced because of the pandemic. Grant recipients have to hold a 501(c)3 designation, be in good standing as a nonprofit with the state and provide services to Norcross residents in order to qualify for the funding.
"The global COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted many areas of the Norcross community, and the ARPA Nonprofit Grant Program provides qualified nonprofits with funding to assist residents with their recovery," city officials said.
Norcross officials also said they were encouraged enough by the nonprofit grant program that they are now working with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs to offer small businesses in the city an opportunity to apply for assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Grant Program. The application window for this program will open on May 2 and businesses can find out more information about it at www.norcrossga.net/2214/ARPA-Small-Business-Grant-Program.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
