One of the access points from Buford Highway to downtown Norcross is going to be closed to the public for the next two years.
Norcross officials announced that the contractors who are building the new Norcross library branch at the corner of Buford Highway and Britt Avenue closed Britt at lunchtime Monday.
Britt Avenue is being closed to accommodate construction of the new library branch. City officials said the street will be closed for "the duration of the project," which they said is expected to take up to 24 months to complete.
A groundbreaking for the new Norcross branch is scheduled to take place on Feb. 11.
