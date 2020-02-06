Britt Avenue and Buford Highway aerial.jpg

The intersection of Britt Avenue and Buford Highway, as well as the site of the new Norcross library branch, can be seen in this aerial image from Google. Norcross officials announced Britt Avenue will be closed for up to two years to accommodate construction of the library.

 Photo: Google Maps

One of the access points from Buford Highway to downtown Norcross is going to be closed to the public for the next two years.

Norcross officials announced that the contractors who are building the new Norcross library branch at the corner of Buford Highway and Britt Avenue closed Britt at lunchtime Monday.

Britt Avenue is being closed to accommodate construction of the new library branch. City officials said the street will be closed for "the duration of the project," which they said is expected to take up to 24 months to complete.

A groundbreaking for the new Norcross branch is scheduled to take place on Feb. 11.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.