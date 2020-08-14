After four decades in municipal government, including more than two decades with the city of Norcross, City Manager Rudolph Smith is preparing to retire.
Smith, who has served Norcross in several different positions over the last 22 years, will stay with the city until Sept. 2, officials said. During his tenure with the city, he has worked with three different mayors.
“It is time,” Smith said in a message to staff and the City Council. “I have been with the city for 22 years, and now it is time to take advantage of the opportunity to retire and enjoy traveling, gardening and spending time with my son. I also have plans to use my years of experience to consult part-time with other municipalities."
The International City/County Management Association recently presented a 30-year service award to Smith for his long career in city government, including work that predated his time with Norcross.
In all, Norcross officials said, Smith has worked in municipal government for about 40 years, including his time with Norcross as well as 18 years with the city of Alapah, where he was a grant administrator, city clerk and city manager.
Smith is a native of Alapaha, which is located in Berrien County. He earned his degree in accounting and business administration from Abraham Baldwin College in Tifton in 1980 before returning to his hometown to begin his career as a public servant.
He came to Norcross in 1998 and served as the city's general government administrative director and tax and business license manager before he was named city manager in 2008.
He received the District II Leadership Award from the Georgia Municipal Association in 1992, the Finance Officer of the Year Award from the Georgia Municipal Clerk/Finance Officers Association in 2007 and a Men of Influence award from the Atlanta Business League in 2009.
He has also received the Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association, according to Norcross officials.
"I appreciate all the employees — I have enjoyed the many experiences I have had working with our team, and I am proud of our accomplishments during my years here," Smith said. "The city is blessed with an awesome team of professionals.”
