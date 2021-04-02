Members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Norcross gathered outside on Friday afternoon to remember the condemnation and crucifixion of Jesus during their live Stations of the Cross.
The church holds Stations of the Cross activities each year in English and Spanish on Good Friday. The program in Spanish, however, has traditionally been a "Living Stations of the Cross" where members of the church's Hispanic community act out the story of Jesus' persecution and crucifixion. The portrayal was followed by a liturgical celebration in Spanish.
