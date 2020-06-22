As a second year Bee City USA affiliate, Norcross is celebrating National Pollinator Week this week by distributing pollination-themed activity workbooks and seed packets to local children, as well as launching an all-new subsite devoted to sustainability on the city website.
National Pollinator Week will last through Sunday, June 28. The city's activities will help children and their families learn more about pollinators, why they are important and how to protect their habitat.
Pollinator Week is celebrated the third week in June every year. It was introduced by the U.S. Senate in 2007 as a necessary step to address the declining pollinator population, such as bees, butterflied, birds, bats and beetles, and to promote their value in the ecosystem.
The Pollinate Norcross Activity Workbook is free and consists of recipes, book recommendations and seven activities. It also includes instructions for Norcross residents to register their own gardens to receive a “Norcross Pollinator-Friendly Garden” sign from the city, which families can start with the wildflower seed packet included with the workbook.
The all new subsite on the city’s website by Sustainable Norcross also launched just in time for the occasion. The subsite features information on the city’s initiatives supporting their status as a Platinum Green Community by the Atlanta Regional Commission, as well as tips and resources for how citizens and businesses can do their part at home and at work.
“As a Platinum Green Community, Tree City and Bee City, we are strong supporters of sustainability here in Norcross,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said. “That extends to our sustainment of pollinators. The importance of these creatures to our environment is undeniable, and we hope that through these new resources we can reach and educate a larger segment of the community.”
Workbooks and seed packets may be picked up curbside in front of Norcross City Hall all week long, but a digital print-at-home version will also be available. The city's new subsite is now live at norcrossga.net.
For more information on National Pollinator Week, visit pollinator.org/pollinator-week. And for more information on Norcross as a Bee City, contact Hannah Knab at 678-421-2027 or hannah.knab@norcrossga.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.