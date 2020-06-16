The Chestnut Family Foundation donated $25,000 to Helping Mamas, which has more than tripled its distribution of baby supplies in just over two months due to the pandemic.
Helping Mamas is the sole baby supply bank in the state, located at 4487 Park Dr. in Norcross.
“The generous donation from the Chestnut Family Foundation will help us serve thousands of more families in need,” CEO/Founder of Helping Mamas Jamie Lackey said. “We could not continue to do the good work of distributing essential baby supplies without these remarkable donations.”
Helping Mamas has served over 9,646 individuals and has distributed over 206,425 diapers and 127,087-period products over the past two months, compared to one-third of that in March and April 2019.
To date, Helping Mamas has assisted more than 55,000 children in need and has distributed over 1 million essential baby supplies.
A spokesperson for the organization said that without the support of its partnerships, organizations, and foundations who step up and can give back, Helping Mamas would not be able to continue to serve the thousands of families in desperate need during this time.
The Chestnut Family Foundation was founded in 2017 by Teresa and Ben Chestnut. Ben is the CEO and co-founder of Mailchimp. The foundation supports organizations and local nonprofits that show compassion and creativity in improving access to essential needs for children.
