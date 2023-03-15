The City of Norcross recently announced that it has awarded $65,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Grants to six local small businesses.
Three years after the COVID-19 global pandemic began, aftershocks are still being felt by many small business owners, Norcross officials said.
“While it wasn’t done by design, our pool of 2023 grant recipients is an excellent embodiment of what a culturally rich and inclusive community Norcross has become,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said. “Four countries and a cross-section of genders and sexual orientations were represented among this year’s grant recipients.
“While these diversities may set them apart, they all share a commitment to our community and economic development in Norcross. What earned these six business leaders an ARPA grant is that their companies have experienced an unfortunate decline due to COVID-19. It’s our hope that these funds will help foster a return to ‘business as usual’ or — even better — new growth in their client base and bottom lines.”
With award amounts based on 2019 annual revenues, this year’s ARPA Small Business Grant recipients include:
♦ CNU Medical Institute — Emelia Orubele: awarded $10,000. Located at 5855 Jimmy Carter Blvd, this technical school trains and certifies its students to work in the medical field; it also serves as a certified COVID-19 center.
♦ Kiian Silver — Viren Solanki: awarded $10,000. Located inside the Global Mall at 5675 Jimmy Carter Blvd, this jeweler primarily sources its jewelry from India.
♦ Fleecher Designs — Laura Balfour: awarded $10,000. Located at 35 B South Peachtree St, this full-service branding and graphic design studio is committed to “Working for those who are working for good.” Another grant recipient — The Local Peach — is their client.
♦ The Local Peach — Chef Nona D. Johnson and Briana Murray: awarded $10,000. Located at 125 Lawrenceville St. NW, this market provides chef-inspired prepared meals and catering in “a community effort yielding lasting community success.”
♦ Silky Corp DBA Ladlee — Hayal Bhatt: awarded $15,000. Located inside the Global Mall at 5675 Jimmy Carter Blvd, this company represents one of the largest showrooms featuring high-end Indian fashion in the country. It also provides onsite alterations.
♦ HNS Logistics — Hyung “Harry” Seon Park: awarded $10,000. Located at 5720 Buford Hwy., this Logistics & Supply Chain company primarily serves Korean businesses with import and export services.
To qualify, small business grant applicants must represent a domestic corporation in good standing in the state of Georgia, have an active Norcross business license, have experienced an annual revenue decline of 25% or more for tax years 2019 and 2020 because of COVID-19, and either operate a commercial operation within Norcross city limits with 1-10 full-time employees or a home-based operation within Norcross city limits with 2-10 full-time employees. ARPA grants may be used to pay rent, lease, or mortgage costs; utility bills; payroll; business-related insurance; inventory expenses; and other operating expenses.
