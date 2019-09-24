An auto parts distributor in Norcross is facing fines from federal officials for several safety violations, the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday.
Parts Authority has been accused of, among other things, not securing materials stacked in a storage area and allowing lead to accumulate in various places in a battery recharging area. Federal officials also said employees were exposed to eye and skin burns while working with corrosive chemicals and cleaning up acid spills from damaged batteries, and that the company did not provide facilities where employees could wash off chemicals that spilled on their bodies.
The company was fined $108,356 by OSHA because of various violations, according to paperwork dated Sept. 18.
"The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission," U.S. Department of Labor regional spokesman Mike D’Aquino said in an email.
Other accusations against the company included not making sure hazardous chemical containers were properly labeled, providing tight-fitting respirators for employees to use but not having a written plan in place to, among other things, make sure workers knew how to maintain, clean and store the respirators.
OSHA also accused Parts Authority of not conducting hazard assessments or providing protective footwear for employees in areas where items weighing between 15 and 36 pounds could injure a worker if they fell on the employee's feet.
Meanwhile, logs from employee injuries in February and March were allegedly missing information about where the injuries occurred.
The violations involving employees being exposed to eye and skin burns was listed as a repeat violation in OSHA's report.