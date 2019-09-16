More than four years after Gwinnett sheriff's deputies and the FBI arrested Rigoberto Garcia at his Norcross area home — and two years after a mistrial was declared in his initial trial because of concerns about the safety of jurors — a new Gwinnett County jury convicted him on several drug trafficking-related charges stemming from that arrest.
Garcia, who was arrested on Aug. 13, 2015, was convicted last week on charges of Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine; Trafficking in Cocaine; Trafficking in Heroin; two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine; and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.
"Prior to his arrest, Garcia had been the target of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization which was responsible for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine throughout Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana," prosecutors said in a statement.
"At the time of his arrest, Rigoberto Garcia was living under an assumed identity to avoid arrest for an outstanding probation warrant out of the state of South Carolina stemming from a prior trafficking in cocaine conviction."
Garcia has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences and another 35 consecutive years in jail, according to the District Attorney's Office. He was sentenced as a recidivist.
"Judge (Karen) Beyers sternly admonished Garcia for his behavior in and outside of the courtroom and stated that it was her intention in sentencing him to the maximum penalty permitted under the law that he would spend the remainder of his natural life behind bars," prosecutors said.
Since his initial arrest in 2015, Garcia's case has taken several twists and turns. During his first trial in 2017, jurors complained to the judge that they thought his girlfriend was taking pictures of them outside the courtroom.
Prosecutors said investigators could not find photos of the jurors on the phone, but they did find a photo of the assistant district attorney handling the case. Prosecutors said a forensic search of the phone also revealed Garcia gave names and identifying information about jurors to his girlfriend, who in turn passed it along to another Norcross resident.
That prompted the judge to declare a mistrial in the 2017 trial.
Since then, investigators used jail inmate phone monitoring to discover that Garcia and another inmate had drilled a hole in the cinder block in the wall of the jail visitation booth.
"The investigation revealed that Garcia intended to have methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana smuggled into the jail through the hole," prosecutors said.
The District Attorney's Office also said Garcia allegedly tried to send his girlfriend a list of questions and answers that she was to testify to during his trial. The letter was intercepted by officials at the jail.
Prosecutors said Garcia allegedly made other attempts to influence the outcome of his trial in recent weeks.
"As recently as 3 weeks ago, jail investigators learned that Garcia was distributing photographs of witnesses who were scheduled to testify for the prosecution at his upcoming trial," prosecutors said. "In an emergency hearing held the week before his trial, Garcia admitted to distributing the photographs but denied the prosecution’s accusation that when he distributed the photos he also provided instructions to 'teach [the witnesses] a lesson.'
"The prosecution requested and received court authorization to try Garcia’s case before an 'anonymous jury' in order to prevent Garcia from obtaining the names of the jurors assigned to his trial."
Garcia represented himself with help from standby counsel Walt Britt.
Multiple witnesses testified that Garcia provided them with drugs, guns and burner phones so they could avoid wiretaps.
Prosecutors also presented evidence that a search of Garcia's home when he was arrested turned up "trafficking amounts of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine," and a gun that had been loaded with armor piercing bullets.
Garcia denied the drugs were his during the trial, however.
"At trial, Garcia unsuccessfully argued that law enforcement officers had planted the seized drugs in his home," prosecutors said.