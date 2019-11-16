Marshmallow roasting with Santa, carriage rides, pictures with Old Saint Nick, a holiday jazz concert and a tree lighting.
That’s how Norcross officials plan to celebrate the holidays through Christmas.
The city announced its schedule of holiday activities this week, laying out some options for how Norcross residents can get into the festive holiday spirit and enjoy winter through December.
“We invite all of our citizens and visitors to share in the spirit of the season through our holiday celebration,” said City of Norcross Mayor Craig Newton in a statement. “We guarantee you’ll experience all the wonder and delight of your every imagination here in Norcross.”
The activities kick off Dec. 3 with carriage rides around downtown Norcross and pictures with Santa Claus on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Dec. 20. The rides and photo ops will be available from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. on each day that they are offered.
The carriage ride pick-up area will be located in front of Taste of Britain while Santa will be located in front of 45 South Cafe. Both businesses are located on South Peachtree Street, by the old Norcross train Depot.
The Norcross Christmas Tree lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive. Norcross First United Methodist Church will provide music while Norcross resident Steven Howington, who has Down Syndrome, has been chosen to officially light the Christmas tree. There will also be photos with Santa, cookies and hot cocoa provided by the Norcross Masonic Lodge and the Norcross Lions Club, s’mores provided by the city, a viewing of the “Polar Express” on a big screen, Disney princesses interacting with attendees and The Grinch.
After the tree lighting, there will be a First Friday Holiday Jazz Concert featuring trumpeter and vocalist Joe Gransden from 7 until 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Norcross Community Center, which is located at 10 College St. Due to space limitations, attendees are asked to make reservations in advance by calling 678-421-2048.
There will also be Santa In The Garden from 1 until 3 p.m. at Discovery Garden Park, which is located at 219 Lawrenceville St. Participants will be able to roast marshmallows with Santa and enjoy hot cocoa around a fire pit.