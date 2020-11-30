The Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services announced it is taking applications from organizations for funding to provide emergency food and shelter programs to Gwinnettians.
Applications for Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program will be made available at www.gwinnettcoalition.org starting Tuesday, and they must be filled out and submitted to the coalition by 4 p.m. on Dec. 14. There is $327,985 in funding available for the period running from Jan. 1 until May 31, 2021.
"Distribution of funds for the aforementioned jurisdiction will be determined by a local board consisting of representatives invited from, but not limited to, the following agencies: American Red Cross, Atlanta Jewish Federation, Catholic Social Services, Christian Council of Metro Atlanta, Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services, St. Vincent de Paul and the United Way," Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services officials said in an announcement. "The local board has the responsibility of recommending agencies to receive funds during Phase 38."
The funds can help organizations pay for services such as mass shelters, mass feedings, rent and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, temporary lodging and other food needs. To qualify for the funding, however, the organizations must show they: hold non-profit status; practice non-discrimination; have a volunteer board (if they are a private voluntary organization); have the ability to provide emergency food and shelter programs; and maintain an accounting system.
Anyone who has questions about the program is encouraged to call Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services Executive Director Renee Byrd-Lewis 770-995-3339 or send an email rbyrd.lewis@gwinnettcoalition.org. If they would like to learn more about the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, they can visit www.efsp.unitedway.org.
Applications should be sent to: Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services, Attn: Renee Byrd-Lewis, Executive Director, 750 S. Perry St. Suite 312, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
